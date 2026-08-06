Ukrainian aircraft near which drone was found in Leipzig was carrying ammunition

A Ukrainian cargo aircraft near which a drone carrying explosives was found at Leipzig/Halle Airport was carrying ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, German media outlets, including WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung, reported this.

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What is known

A confidential police report states that one of the Antonov cargo aircraft near which the explosives-laden drone was found was loaded with ammunition. The ammunition had most likely been transported from France to Leipzig shortly beforehand and may have been intended for onward shipment.

According to investigators, airport employees spotted a drone hovering above the ground between two Antonov cargo aircraft at around 11:42 p.m. last Tuesday.

According to the law enforcement report, there was then "contact between the drone and an employee". The drone subsequently ended up on the ground.

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It is noted that an anti-drone sensor system believed to be in place at Leipzig/Halle Airport had failed to detect the aircraft earlier.

On Wednesday evening, Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt also said that those responsible had probably modified the drone specifically to circumvent the security systems.

What CCTV footage showed

According to WDR, NDR and SZ, investigators have already analysed CCTV footage from the airport.

A review of footage at the Security Control Centre – the airport’s central surveillance and coordination hub – indicated that the drone had apparently entered the airport from the south as early as 7:28 p.m. before landing on the apron.

The video reportedly shows no indication that the drone took off again. However, several hours later, it was apparently hovering at low altitude among parked Ukrainian cargo aircraft when an airport employee spotted it.

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What is known about the airport

According to the Federal Ministry of Defence, no Bundeswehr military transport operations were being conducted at the airport at the time.

Leipzig/Halle Airport is generally considered an important military hub and logistics centre. According to official reports, Ukraine has also used the airport as an alternative location for transporting military cargo since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Air traffic was temporarily suspended after the suspicious drone was discovered. As a result, an incoming DHL cargo aircraft from Marseille that was due to land was forced to abort its landing and climb again.

According to internal official reports, the aircraft collided with an object at a speed of approximately 500 km/h near the airport perimeter. The object may have been another drone.

The DHL aircraft, which investigators believe was carrying dangerous goods, was able to continue flying and was diverted to Hanover Airport. Experts found damage to the nose section of the aircraft.

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The crew members have already been questioned by the Saxony State Criminal Police Office, while the aircraft is to undergo further forensic examination. In particular, its flight recorder will be analysed.

Examination of drone

Meanwhile, the investigation reportedly remains focused primarily on the explosives-laden drone.

Bomb disposal experts from the Saxony State Criminal Police Office (LKA) managed to remove the detonator, allowing the drone to be examined further. A package containing explosives, approximately the size of a fist, was reportedly attached to the drone. Numerous analyses of the substance indicated that it was most likely Semtex – an explosive used for both military and industrial purposes.

Background