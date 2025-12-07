Poland issues Interpol arrest warrants for two Ukrainian suspects in sabotage cases
Poland has submitted requests for Interpol red notices for the arrest of Ukrainian citizens Yevhenii Ivanov and Oleksandr Kononov, who are suspected of sabotage on the Polish railway, espionage, and activities on behalf of Russian special services.
This was reported by RMF24, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, Polish authorities have submitted a request to Interpol to issue red notices for Ukrainian citizens Yevhenii Ivanov and Oleksandr Kononov, which will enable their international search.
What is known about sabotage on the railway?
- Damage to railway tracks in Poland occurred on the morning of Sunday, November 16;
- The section of the Warsaw-Lublin railway line where the sabotage took place is of strategic importance for providing assistance to Ukraine.
- Two Ukrainians who worked for Russian special services were involved in the sabotage on the Polish railway, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
- Polish investigators suspect four more Ukrainian citizens of involvement in the sabotage.
- The Polish prosecutor's office has formally charged two Ukrainian citizens with committing acts of terrorism on behalf of the Russian Federation.
- The district court in Warsaw issued a European arrest warrant for Yevgeny Ivanov and Alexander Kononov, who are suspected of sabotage on the Polish railway, espionage, and activities on behalf of Russian special services.
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