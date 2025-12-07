Poland issues Interpol arrest warrants for two Ukrainian suspects in sabotage cases

Poland has submitted requests for Interpol red notices for the arrest of Ukrainian citizens Yevhenii Ivanov and Oleksandr Kononov, who are suspected of sabotage on the Polish railway, espionage, and activities on behalf of Russian special services.

This was reported by RMF24, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, Polish authorities have submitted a request to Interpol to issue red notices for Ukrainian citizens Yevhenii Ivanov and Oleksandr Kononov, which will enable their international search.

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What is known about sabotage on the railway?