"Russia is behaving in increasingly reckless manner," - Rutte on drones at Leipzig Airport
NATO has stated that Russia is becoming increasingly reckless and is stepping up its malicious activities against European countries and Alliance member states. The statement came after Germany officially held Russia responsible for the attempted drone attack in Leipzig.
This was stated by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET.
NATO’s reaction
Rutte stated that on NATO’s eastern flank, Russian drones and missiles are increasingly being detected as they cross the airspace of Alliance countries, creating additional risks.
He emphasised that NATO stands in full solidarity with Germany. According to him, if Russia believes that such threats will be able to divide the allies or force them to withdraw their support for Ukraine, Moscow is mistaken.
"Our unity is unshakeable," emphasised the NATO Secretary-General.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Russian operatives had used military-grade materials in the attack in Leipzig.
"Had this attack succeeded, it would have caused enormous destruction and possibly even loss of life. If the aim was to make us think twice about supporting Ukraine, I can say: it has only strengthened my resolve", said von der Leyen, adding that the EU has no intention of tolerating such actions.
What led up to it
- It was previously reported that a drone was discovered near a Ukrainian aircraft at the airport on the night of Tuesday 4 August. It was equipped with explosives and a detonator. According to Die Zeit, the aircraft in question is an Antonov, which is believed to belong to the Ukrainian Air Force.
- NATO has confirmed that it is aware of this incident. The German police deployed a bomb-disposal robot to retrieve the drone.
- Subsequently, German media reported that
there was ammunition on board the Ukrainian cargo aircraft, next to which a drone containing explosives had been discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport.
- US intelligence believes that the drone carrying explosives, which was discovered at Leipzig-Halle Airport in Germany, probably belongs to the Russian Federation.
- On 1 September, Germany officially stated that Russia was responsible for the incident involving a drone carrying explosives near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport. The country has decided to terminate its agreement with the "Russian House" in Berlin and to tighten controls on Russians entering the country. On 18 September, the Russian Consulate-General in Bonn will cease operations.
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