"Russia is behaving in increasingly reckless manner," - Rutte on drones at Leipzig Airport

NATO has stated that Russia is becoming increasingly reckless and is stepping up its malicious activities against European countries and Alliance member states. The statement came after Germany officially held Russia responsible for the attempted drone attack in Leipzig.

This was stated by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET.

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NATO’s reaction

Rutte stated that on NATO’s eastern flank, Russian drones and missiles are increasingly being detected as they cross the airspace of Alliance countries, creating additional risks.

He emphasised that NATO stands in full solidarity with Germany. According to him, if Russia believes that such threats will be able to divide the allies or force them to withdraw their support for Ukraine, Moscow is mistaken.

"Our unity is unshakeable," emphasised the NATO Secretary-General.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Russian operatives had used military-grade materials in the attack in Leipzig.

"Had this attack succeeded, it would have caused enormous destruction and possibly even loss of life. If the aim was to make us think twice about supporting Ukraine, I can say: it has only strengthened my resolve", said von der Leyen, adding that the EU has no intention of tolerating such actions.

Read more: Ukrainian aircraft near which drone was found in Leipzig was carrying ammunition

What led up to it