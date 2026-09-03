Explosions have been heard in Sochi: port has been hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Drones have attacked the port in the Russian city of Sochi.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the incident was shared by locals on social media.
Details
Russian monitoring channels reported that loud explosions were heard in the city centre. Citizens were urged to leave the seaport.
It later emerged that the port had been hit.
Rosaviatsiya imposed temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at Sochi and Gelendzhik airports – according to the agency, "to ensure flight safety"
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