Russian woman whines about kilometre-long queues at petrol stations and petrol shortage in Sochi. VIDEO
A local resident of Sochi in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai spoke about fuel shortages and huge queues at petrol stations.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman said that petrol shortages had reached their region, with kilometre-long queues forming at filling stations.
In one video, she filmed a line of cars stretching across several streets.
The Russian woman also said that Sochi residents could spend an entire day searching for fuel at different petrol stations and then stand in a queue for another half the night.
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