Japan and Poland join forces to rebuild Ukraine: Warsaw to become key business center

Japan and Poland have agreed to coordinate their efforts more closely to rebuild Ukraine. Poland is set to play a special role in this process, as the parties view it as an important business hub for the country’s future reconstruction.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a statement by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Foreign Ministers Toshimitsu Motegi and Radosław Sikorski in Bratislava.

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Poland—A Business Hub for Ukraine's Reconstruction

The ministers met on the sidelines of the forum of foreign ministers from the Visegrad Group countries and discussed the situation in Ukraine and continued support for the country.

"They reaffirmed the importance of Poland as a business hub for Ukraine's recovery and agreed that both countries will work together to facilitate assistance in Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction," the statement said.

Thus, Tokyo and Warsaw plan to coordinate their efforts on projects related to the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

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"The security of Europe and Asia is inseparable"

Motegi and Sikorski also discussed the security situation in East Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

The foreign ministers agreed that the security of Europe and Asia is inseparable, and therefore Japan and Poland should continue to cooperate closely on security issues.

In addition, the parties agreed to continue cooperating on issues related to North Korea.\