Russian strikes again damage power system: consumers in five regions are without electricity, restrictions are in effect in Odesa region

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have once again disrupted power supplies in several regions of Ukraine. As of the morning of September 3, consumers in five regions remain without power, and in the Odesa region, following a massive missile and drone strike, utility companies have been forced to temporarily restrict grid operations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrenergo.

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Where are the power outages?

As a result of Russian strikes, power outages have been reported in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the Odesa region, emergency repair work is ongoing following a massive rocket and drone attack. Power has already been restored to all consumers in the region.

At the same time, network restrictions are temporarily in place there to prevent equipment overload. These restrictions are expected to be lifted once the repair work is completed.

See more: Russia has attacked 13 regions of Ukraine: homes and energy infrastructure have been damaged. PHOTOS

When Is the Best Time to Use High-Powered Electrical Appliances?

Ukrenergo is urging consumers to shift their peak electricity consumption to the period between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., if possible. This is when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently.

Instead, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Ukrainians are asked to limit the simultaneous use of high-power electrical appliances.