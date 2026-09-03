Special operation declared in Kyiv due to armed criminal: KORD called in, - police. PHOTOS

A shooting took place in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv on the morning of 3 September. A special police operation is underway in the capital to apprehend an armed criminal

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv police.

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At present, one person is known to have been injured and is receiving the necessary medical attention.

The circumstances of the incident and details regarding the victim’s condition are being clarified.

KORD has been deployed to assist in the search

Personnel from the Kyiv Territorial and Central Police Departments were mobilised to apprehend the suspect.

Additional law enforcement personnel, including members of the KORD special unit, have also been deployed to the search operation.

The police are continuing their search for and the apprehension of the armed man.

See more: Threatened passer-by with captured assault rifle: soldier was detained in Holosiivskyi district. PHOTOS









