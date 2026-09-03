Verkhovna Rada supported strengthening of anti-tobacco policy: 269 people’s deputies voted for resolution

The Verkhovna Rada supported further strengthening of state policy in the fight against smoking and the use of nicotine products. A total of 269 members of parliament voted in favor of Resolution No. 15127, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Ukraine’s ratification of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

According to Censor.NET, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant resolution on September 3.

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What Does the Council's Decision Entail?

The purpose of the resolution is to further Ukraine’s implementation of its international obligations in the area of tobacco control and to strengthen relevant government policies.

It is expected that the implementation of these measures will help reduce the incidence of diseases associated with the use of tobacco and nicotine products, as well as protect the lives and health of the population.

Parliament passed the resolution during an air raid alert.

Read more: Rada’s blocking of bills jeopardises EUR 3.7 billion EU tranche – European Commission

The Rada is proposing to impose stricter restrictions specifically on minors

In addition, Bill No. 15196 has been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to tighten restrictions on smoking and the use of nicotine products by minors.

The document prohibits individuals under the age of 17 from not only smoking tobacco products but also using e-cigarettes, hookahs, herbal smoking blends, and devices for smoking tobacco without combustion.

At this point, this is merely a legislative proposal—the Verkhovna Rada has not yet passed Bill No. 15196.