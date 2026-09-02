Rada’s blocking of bills jeopardises EUR 3.7 billion EU tranche – European Commission

The European Commission stresses that delays in adopting critically important laws in the Ukrainian parliament have jeopardised not only the country’s domestic reforms but also further funding under EU macro-financial support programmes.

European Commission spokesperson for economic and budgetary affairs Balazs Ujvari made the comments at a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday regarding the Rada’s blocking of the required legislative acts on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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EU requirements for receiving EUR 3.7 billion

"We are following the debate very closely and paying particular attention to this specific law (this refers to the bill on customs formalities for abolishing the VAT exemption for parcels worth up to EUR 150. - Ed.). Why? Because it is part of the requirements of the macro-financial assistance programme that we are deploying for Ukraine. The target we must reach under the macro-financial assistance programme this year is EUR 8.35 billion, of which we have already disbursed EUR 3.2 billion," he said.

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According to the spokesperson, the European Commission is considering a second disbursement of approximately EUR 3.7 billion in early autumn.

"There are 12 conditions here, and this law is one of them. Therefore, this law must be adopted so that we can continue the disbursements as planned," Ujvari stressed.

Mobilisation of budget revenue and future talks

The spokesperson emphasised that "this is a very important law because it plays a major role in mobilising revenue for the Ukrainian budget, which is very much needed."

"It is therefore important that Ukraine continue the relevant reforms so that we can make the disbursements as planned," he added.

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Ujvari also said that a video conference between Commissioner Dombrovskis and Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi would take place next week, during which the issue would also be discussed.

Background

It was previously reported that the Rada was working to ensure uninterrupted operations during air-raid alerts, with voting by phone being considered as one option.

Stefanchuk later said that the Rada would test a voting system in a shelter, with voting by phone serving as "Plan B."

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