Russia attacked Dnipro: fire broke out in suburbs, person killed, eight injured (updated)

Explosions were heard in Dnipro on the afternoon of September 3. According to preliminary reports, the city was attacked with "Banderol" loitering munitions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, and local Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the suburbs.

Information about the casualties is being verified," the statement reads.

Hanzha noted that the logistics company's warehouses were attacked again.

"At least four people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro," he added.

Read more: Russian Federation attack on Dnipro: 2 dead and 8 injured, 3 of whom are in serious condition; food warehouses were damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

There are fatalities

As of 12:00 p.m., one person is reported dead and five injured.

"A 20-year-old man has been hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors are currently examining the other injured individuals."

Update

As of 1:15 p.m., there are already eight people injured in the city.

"Four of them are in the hospital. One of the injured is in serious condition," Hanzha said.