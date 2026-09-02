Russian Federation attack on Dnipro: 2 dead and 8 injured, 3 of whom are in serious condition; food warehouses were damaged. PHOTOS (updated)
Today, 2 September, Russian troops launched an attack on Dnipro, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Details
It is reported that a fire broke out as a result of the Russian strike.
It is reported that at least six people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro.
In addition, food warehouses belonging to a retail chain were damaged.
Updated information
Rescue workers are recovering the body of the deceased man from under the rubble.
- As of 2:00 p.m., it is unfortunately already known that two people have died.
"A woman who had sustained serious injuries has just died. Medical personnel fought to save her life until the very end, but were unable to do so. My sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.
- According to the State Emergency Service, the Russian strike damaged food warehouses and set two passenger cars on fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Seventeen rescue workers and five pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were on the scene.
- As of 3:00 p.m., it is known that the number of people injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro has risen to eight.
Three people have been hospitalized in serious condition. Medical personnel assess the condition of the others as moderate.
Several educational institutions and apartment buildings were also damaged by the enemy attack.
Cleanup efforts following the strike are ongoing.
Consequences of the attack
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