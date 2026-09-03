Most warehouses were damaged by Russian strikes in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - Vysotskyi

The Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions have suffered the most damage to their warehouse infrastructure as a result of Russian strikes.

This was stated by Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known?

"The largest number of them are in the Kyiv region, because it’s clear that supplying the capital also requires the appropriate infrastructure. The second region in terms of concentration is the Dnipropetrovsk region," he explained.

The largest-scale strike

According to Vysotskyi, the largest-scale simultaneous strike on warehouse infrastructure was recorded on August 5; since then, the intensity of such attacks has been the highest since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Read more: Russia has destroyed about 90% of retail chains’ warehouses, but there will be no food shortages, - Vysotskyi

The minister noted that companies have not yet completed their assessment of the financial losses resulting from the destruction of warehouse infrastructure, so the final amount remains unknown.

According to estimates he has heard, a single strike on large warehouses could cause about 3–5 billion hryvnias in damages, so the total losses could amount to tens of billions of hryvnias.

See more: Russia attacked food warehouses in Odesa region overnight: there are casualties. PHOTOS