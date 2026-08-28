Russia has destroyed about 90% of retail chains’ warehouses, but there will be no food shortages, - Vysotskyi

Russia has destroyed about 90% of retail chains’ logistics centers, but no shortages of basic foodstuffs are expected in Ukraine

This was stated by Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy, Taras Vysotskyi, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"As of today, roughly 90% of the food supply chain operated by retail chains has been destroyed, but that doesn’t mean Ukrainians will be left without food. There will be flexible logistics—as they say, on the wheels—and other options for rapid delivery. In other words, there will be no threat of famine or a systemic physical shortage of food," the minister said.

According to Vysotskyi, given that Russia is deliberately targeting logistics centers, there are no alternatives to direct deliveries from producers to retail chains, even though this is much more expensive, more complicated, and takes longer.

"The product assortment—yes, it may suffer somewhat; we warned about this earlier. But there is no threat to the physical availability, at least of basic products, in the stores closest to consumers," he added.

Read more: Currently, entry of ships into Ukrainian ports is temporarily suspended, we are looking for solution - Vysotskyi