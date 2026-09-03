Shooting in Kyiv: 71-year-old director of reproductive medicine clinic shot at point-blank range, - police. PHOTOS

Near a medical facility in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown assailant opened fire on a 71-year-old man, firing more than 20 shots. The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition, and a special operation is underway in Kyiv to apprehend the attacker.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv police.

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"The incident took place today at around 10 am in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, near the entrance to a medical facility.

It has been preliminarily established that the perpetrator fired more than 20 shots at a 71-year-old man who had just got out of a car. The victim was hospitalised in a critical condition," the statement reads.

A special operation is underway

Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances, as well as the motive for the crime. Urgent investigative measures are underway. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – attempted murder.

Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the person involved in the crime. A special police operation is ongoing.

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