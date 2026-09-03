Attack on Kyiv: reported death not confirmed, number injured rises to 13

The Kyiv City State Administration has denied reports that a person was killed in a Russian drone attack on the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a Telegram post by the Kyiv authorities.

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Ten people injured in Kyiv, including a child

As of 8:40 p.m., ten people had been injured in today’s attack on Kyiv. One of them is a child.

"Fortunately, the report that a person had been killed was not confirmed," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

Meanwhile, debris fell near a shop in the Darnytskyi district. According to preliminary information, there are casualties. Emergency services are heading to the scene, the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram. Paramedics hospitalised two injured people.

Updated information

The number of people injured in today’s strikes on Kyiv has risen to 13, the Kyiv City Military Administration reports.

It was previously reported that the occupiers had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv.

Read more: Occupiers hit nine-storey building in Kyiv: one killed, floors 4-9 on fire