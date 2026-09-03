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Occupiers hit nine-storey building in Kyiv: one killed, floors 4-9 on fire
Russian occupiers struck the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, hitting a nine-storey residential building.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
A fire broke out in the nine-storey residential building in the Holosiivskyi district, spanning the fourth through ninth floors.
Damage was later recorded on the ninth floor of the residential building. Fifteen people were evacuated from the building.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
Casualty reported
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, one person was killed in the enemy attack.
Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
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