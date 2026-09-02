Russian ’shaheds’ struck university in Kyiv right in middle of lectures, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Today, Russian ‘shaheds’ struck one of the universities in Kyiv – right in the middle of lectures.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Are there any casualties?

According to him, fortunately, the students were in a shelter – 160 students.

Other attacks

He also noted that the Russians had shelled Odesa overnight. A residential building and urban infrastructure were damaged. Five people were injured, including a child.

In Kherson, the Russians struck a building housing rescue services and the police.

Thousands of people were left without power in the Kharkiv region following the strikes, and there are reports of injuries.

In many regions, air raid alerts continue due to the threat of jet drones and aerial bombs.

Read more: Drone attack on Kyiv: partial destruction of high-rise building and damage to medical facility, as well as fire near educational institution. There are seven wounded (updated)





















Decisive action is needed to put pressure on Russia

"Unfortunately, the response from the international community and the most influential leaders to this latest Russian escalation of attacks has been insufficient. When Russian-Iranian ‘Shaheds’ are inflicting such round-the-clock terror in Europe, this cannot remain a problem for our country alone. Every such attack on Ukrainians, every such use of ‘Shaheds’ and other weapons against our cities and villages, is in fact Russia practising tactics that they are preparing to use against other countries and other peoples. We must act now. Evil must be stopped the moment it rears its head. We need absolutely clear and decisive steps to put pressure on Russia over this and to help Ukraine. Each of our partners knows what is needed: air defence systems for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and a significant ramp-up of defence production. "Thank you to those who are actually helping!" emphasised the Head of State.

Read more: Russia launched two ballistic missiles, two guided air missiles and 174 UAVs: air defense neutralized 141 targets. INFOGRAPHICS