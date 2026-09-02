Drone attack on Kyiv: partial destruction of high-rise building and damage to medical facility, as well as fire near educational institution. There are seven wounded (updated)

The enemy has once again attacked Kyiv with strike drones.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire has broken out in a six-storey residential block following a drone strike.

Emergency services are heading to the scene," the mayor said.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: Russia is once again attacking Kyiv with rocket-propelled "Shaheds": fire broke out in high-rise building, there are casualties (updated)

Updated information

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, a fire broke out on the premises of an educational institution in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of the enemy attack.

A medical facility has been damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district

As Klitschko later reported, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a UAV struck a 6-story residential building, the building sustained partial damage.

So far, three people are known to have been injured in the enemy attack. They are receiving medical care.

According to Klitschko, four people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. Two of the wounded have been hospitalized, while the others are receiving outpatient care.

Klitschko later reported that the number of casualties had risen to five.

Three injured people are being treated at hospitals in the city. One of the medical facilities was damaged in the attack—some of its windows were shattered. Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties among patients or staff.

As of 12:06 p.m., there are already seven casualties in the capital. Five of the injured have been hospitalized. Emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

This news item will be updated