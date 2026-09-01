Russia is once again attacking Kyiv with rocket-propelled "Shaheds": fire broke out in high-rise building (updated)

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of September 1; the city is under attack by jet-powered drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Air Force issued a warning about a jet-powered UAV heading toward Kyiv.

Shortly afterward, explosions were heard in the capital.

According to Mayor Klitschko, the UAV crashed in an open area in the Sviatoshynskyi district, near a 5-story residential building.

It is also known that in the Podilskyi District, a fire has broken out in a 16-story building on the 14th and 15th floors.

Read more: Consequences of attack on Kyiv: 8 people killed and further 5 injured, including 3 children. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

As reported, 8 people were killed and a further 5 injured, including 3 children, as a result of the attack on Kyiv.

It was also noted that in Boryspil, four people were killed and a house, a business premises and a car repair workshop were damaged.

In addition, the Russians launched a massive attack on Odesa: explosions were heard in the city and infrastructure was damaged.

The Russian army shelled the Odesa region: the ‘Orlivka’ border crossing has temporarily suspended operations.

Air defense forces shot down 5 ballistic missiles, 5 "Kalibr" missiles, 2 "Banderol" missiles, and 187 enemy UAVs.

Read more: Russia changed tactics and is trying to wear down Kyiv with continuous attacks by jet-powered Shaheds – NYT