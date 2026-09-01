Consequences of Russian Federation’s massive attack on Kyiv region: four people killed in Boryspil; house, business premises and service station were damaged (updated). PHOTOS

Four people were killed and 13 injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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As noted, the Russian missile attack on the Kyiv region caused damage to residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and vehicles. Fires broke out in some areas.

Russian strike on Boryspil

A fire broke out involving three cars in the city of Boryspil. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which covered an area of 50 square metres.

A five-storey block of flats, a shop and two private houses were damaged. State Emergency Service units evacuated 48 people and rescued two people from the rubble. Eight people were injured, including two children born in 2021 and 2010. One other person was also injured.

Rescue workers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

In another part of Boryspil, a lorry caught fire at an infrastructure facility. The company’s building was damaged. Two people were killed and a further three were injured. The fire has been extinguished. A car repair workshop was also damaged in Boryspil. One person was killed.















Read more: Russia launched massive attack on Kyiv region with missiles and drones: one person was killed and nine were injured

According to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, the death toll from the enemy strike on Boryspil has risen to four.

A further 13 people were injured. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.

In Boryspil, a five-storey residential block, a shop, private homes, cars, a business premises and a car service centre were damaged.

Damage has also been reported in the Obukhiv district. One person was injured. Eleven private homes, storage facilities and a petrol station were damaged.

Read more: Fire rages in Bucha district of Kyiv region: smoke possible in Kyiv

Strikes on other locations

In the village of Hryhorivka, debris damaged an infrastructure facility and two blocks of flats.

In the village of Husachivka, 11 private houses, a garage and a car were damaged by debris.

Rescue workers are continuing to operate at the sites of the Russian attacks and deal with the aftermath.

Information regarding casualties and the extent of the damage is being verified.

Read more: Five ballistic missiles, five ’Kalibrs’, two ’Banderol’ missiles and 187 enemy UAVs have been shot down, - Air Force

Updated information

According to Ruslan Diachenko, head of the Boryspil District State Administration, two workers died at one of the facilities, and another worker from the same facility died in the hospital from severe injuries. Medical personnel are currently fighting to save the life of yet another worker from the same facility.

A worker at a car repair shop also died. Details are currently being determined.

Ten injured people were taken to the hospital, including two children. One of them, a girl born in 2021, is being transferred to Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital.











