Five ballistic missiles, five ’Kalibrs’, two ’Banderol’ missiles and 187 enemy UAVs have been shot down, - Air Force

On the night of 1 September 2026, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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What did the enemy target?

According to the Air Force, the enemy attacked:

Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles and Zircon anti-ship missiles from the Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation;

‘Kalibr’ sea-launched cruise missiles from Novorossiysk;

Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea;

S8000 ‘Banderol’ missiles from the Bryansk region and over the waters of the Sea of Azov;

218 Shahed-type strike UAVs (around a third of which are jet-powered) and ‘Parodiya’-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Watch more: MiG-29 fighter pilots struck occupiers’ positions with GBU-39 bombs. VIDEO

The main targets of the attack were the Odesa and Kyiv regions.

The air attack was repelled by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defence systems had shot down or neutralised 199 targets:

5 Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles;

2 S8000 ‘Banderol’;

5 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;

187 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types, as well as other types of drones.

Consequences

Enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded striking 28 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 10 locations. In addition, some enemy missiles failed to reach their targets; information regarding their location is being verified. Unfortunately, there have been fatalities and injuries as a result of the Russian attack.

"The attack is ongoing, with over ten enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!" emphasise the Air Force.

Read more: Occupiers attack Comfy distribution centre and Fora warehouse in Kyiv region

What led up to this?

As reported, 8 people were killed and a further 5 injured, including 3 children, as a result of the attack on Kyiv.

It was also noted that in Boryspil, four people were killed and a house, a business premises and a car repair workshop were damaged.

In addition, the Russians launched a massive attack on Odesa: explosions were heard in the city and infrastructure was damaged.

The Russian army shelled the Odesa region: the ‘Orlivka’ border crossing has temporarily suspended operations.

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots carried out air strike on concentration of Russian infantry. VIDEO