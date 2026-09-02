Russia launched two ballistic missiles, two guided air missiles and 174 UAVs: air defense neutralized 141 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with ballistic and air-launched missiles, as well as 174 attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed and neutralized 141 enemy targets.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy use to attack?

Yes, Russia attacked Ukraine:

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the TOT Crimea;

2 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles launched from the airspace over the Black Sea;

174 Shahed-type attack UAVs (about half of which are jet-powered), S8000 "Banderole," Gerbera, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The main targets of the attack are the Odesa and Kyiv regions.

Read more: Russian night-time attack: all cruise missiles launched during night were shot down by air defence forces, - Air Force

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 141 targets:



- 3 S8000 "Banderols";

- 138 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber drones, and other types of drones.

Missile and attack UAV strikes were recorded at 16 locations. Debris from downed UAVs was found at 4 locations.

In addition, some of the enemy's weapons did not reach their targets; details regarding them are being clarified.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, and UAVs are being detected in the airspace.

See more: Two occupiers swear and watch burning S-400 Triumf air defense system in occupied Crimea. VIDEO