Russia launched two ballistic missiles, two guided air missiles and 174 UAVs: air defense neutralized 141 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with ballistic and air-launched missiles, as well as 174 attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed and neutralized 141 enemy targets.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What did the enemy use to attack?
Yes, Russia attacked Ukraine:
- 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the TOT Crimea;
- 2 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles launched from the airspace over the Black Sea;
- 174 Shahed-type attack UAVs (about half of which are jet-powered), S8000 "Banderole," Gerbera, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
The main targets of the attack are the Odesa and Kyiv regions.
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 141 targets:
- 3 S8000 "Banderols";
- 138 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber drones, and other types of drones.
Missile and attack UAV strikes were recorded at 16 locations. Debris from downed UAVs was found at 4 locations.
In addition, some of the enemy's weapons did not reach their targets; details regarding them are being clarified.
The enemy attack is currently ongoing, and UAVs are being detected in the airspace.
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