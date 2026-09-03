Russian UAV hits apartment building in Kropyvnytskyi: one person injured
On Thursday, 3 September, a Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential building in Kropyvnytskyi.
Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
According to Raikovych, a Russian drone hit a multi-storey residential building. One person was injured and hospitalised.
Information on the consequences of the attack is being clarified.
Russian attack on Kyiv
- On 3 September, Russian forces launched drone strikes on Kyiv. A nine-storey residential building was hit, causing a fire and injuries.
- Thirteen people are currently known to have been injured, six of whom were hospitalised.
- Klitschko said that falling drone debris had been recorded in the Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.
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