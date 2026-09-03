Russian UAV hits apartment building in Kropyvnytskyi: one person injured

On Thursday, 3 September, a Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential building in Kropyvnytskyi.

Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to Raikovych, a Russian drone hit a multi-storey residential building. One person was injured and hospitalised.

Information on the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

See more: In evening, enemy attacked Kropyvnytskyi: fire at enterprise has been extinguished. PHOTO

Russian attack on Kyiv

On 3 September, Russian forces launched drone strikes on Kyiv. A nine-storey residential building was hit, causing a fire and injuries.

Thirteen people are currently known to have been injured, six of whom were hospitalised.

Klitschko said that falling drone debris had been recorded in the Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

See more: Russian drones attacked the Kirovohrad region: two people injured (updated). PHOTOS