On the night of September 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian air defense facility near Sochi. A fire broke out at the military facility following a series of explosions.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian publication ASTRA reported this, citing OSINT analysis of eyewitness videos and data from monitoring Telegram channels.

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Local residents reported numerous explosions in the Sochi area during the night, after which a glow was visible in the sky.

An S-300 or S-400 could have been hit near the border with Abkhazia

According to the results of an OSINT analysis of eyewitness videos, the fire broke out near the village of Sirius, close to the Psou River and the border with Abkhazia.

Analysts speculate that a Russian S-300 or S-400 anti-aircraft missile system is located in this very area.

At the same time, there is currently no official information regarding the nature of the damage to the Russian military facility.

An oil depot also caught fire in Sochi

In addition to the military facility, a fire at an oil depot was reported in Sochi last night.

Eyewitnesses released a video showing a large column of flame that was visible from a considerable distance.

Information about the possible causes of the fire and the extent of the damage is currently being verified.

The Sirius sector was already under attack

The Sirius region has been the target of drone attacks on multiple occasions.

Earlier, Russian local media reported that Russian military personnel had set up a large radar near the "Wings of the Baltic" beach, right on the coast.

According to OSINT analysts, the location of military facilities in this area makes it a key component of Russia's air defense system.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,493,790 personnel (+1,440 in past 24 hours), 12,325 tanks, 49,162 artillery systems, and 25,272 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS