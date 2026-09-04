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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,493,790 personnel (+1,440 in past 24 hours), 12,325 tanks, 49,162 artillery systems, and 25,272 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,493,790 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 4, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,493,790 (+1,440) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,325 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,272 (+8) units
  • artillery systems – 49,162 (+77) units
  • MLRS – 2,088 (+3) units
  • air defense systems – 1,604 (+4) units
  • aircraft – 441 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 355 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,489 (+13) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 497,911 (+1,890) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,070 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 143,642 (+492) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,636 (+8) units

Read more: 199 combat engagements on front: Armed Forces of Ukraine repel 26 assaults in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff

втрати ворога на ранок 4 вересня

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