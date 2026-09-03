199 combat engagements on front: Armed Forces of Ukraine repel 26 assaults in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff

A total of 199 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of 3 September. The highest number was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy strikes shelling

The enemy carried inflicted 73 air strikes, dropping 209 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6,111 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,374 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation in Ukraine’s sectors

No enemy offensive activity was recorded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors.

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units 18 times near Kozacha Lopan, Lyman, Starytsia, Vilcha, Okhrimivka and Bochkove; one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupiansk sector.

Read more: UAV launch sites, communications hub, command and observation post, and enemy warehouses have been struck, - General Staff

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance near Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman and Dibrova; two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully halted seven attempts by the invaders to advance near Kalenyky, Ozerne and Kryva Luka; two attacks are ongoing.

No assault operations by the occupiers were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Raiske and Pavlivka.

A total of 26 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Sofiivka, Toretske, Pryiut, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Molodetske and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 56 occupiers were eliminated and 18 wounded in this sector today. Nine vehicles, four pieces of special equipment, one UAV command post and 31 enemy shelters were destroyed. Five vehicles, seven artillery systems, one piece of special equipment, eight UAV command posts and 157 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 365 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: Kirishsky oil refinery, enemy UAV launch site and Yeisk airfield hit, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers in the Oleksandrivka sector near Yehorivka.

Seven attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole sector near the settlement of Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Orikhiv and Prymorske.

No enemy assault operations occurred in the Prydniprovske sector.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in the other sectors.

Read more: General Staff has confirmed attack on NOVATEK-Ust-Luga oil refinery: damage was caused, followed by fire