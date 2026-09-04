Petrochemical plant caught fire in Bashkortostan following drone attack. VIDEO

On the night of 4 September, drones attacked a petrochemical plant in Sterlitamak, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia. A fire broke out on the plant’s premises following the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Footage has emerged online showing the glow and thick smoke rising above the plant’s grounds.

What does the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant produce?

The plant in question is the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant – a company specialising in the production of synthetic rubbers, ionol and aviation petrol.

The plant is part of the Russian chemical holding company ‘Roskhim’.

There is currently no information on the extent of the damage or any possible casualties.

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The plant has already been targeted by drones

This is not the first time the plant in Sterlitamak has been targeted by drones.

In November 2025, a strike on the same petrochemical plant was reported. At the time, Russian sources reported explosions and damage on the plant’s premises.

At present, there is no official information regarding the consequences of the new attack or the cause of the fire at the plant.