Moscow airports suspended operations for second night in row following Zelenskyy’s warnings, - Russian media

The Russian airports Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo suspended operations for the second night in a row following warnings from President Zelenskyy about the dangers of Russian airspace to civil aviation.

This was reported by The Moscow Times, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Temporary restrictions have been imposed on the arrival and departure of aircraft," Rosaviatsiya stated.

The day before, three Moscow airports suspended operations.

According to Flightradar24, 21 flights were canceled and 235 were delayed at Sheremetyevo, while 22 flights were canceled and 94 were delayed at Vnukovo.

Read more: Ukraine formally notifies ICAO that Russian airspace is unsafe for civil aviation – Foreign Ministry

Background

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed airlines, insurers, and everyone who uses key Russian airports. He stated that Russian airspace would become dangerous for civilian flights and that "the Russian sky will, de facto, be closed."

Dictator Putin called this statement "nothing more than a declaration of state terrorism."

Ukraine officially notified the ICAO of the danger of flying in Russian airspace and urged airlines to exercise caution.

Read more: Airlines have already begun to cancel flights to Russian airports, - Zelenskyy