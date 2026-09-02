Putin on Zelenskyy’s statement about danger in Russian skies: "This is call for state terrorism"

Russian dictator Putin commented on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement regarding the danger posed by Ukrainian drones in Russian airspace, calling it "simply a declaration of state terrorism."

He said this to Russian media following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, according to Censor.NET.

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Putin's Response

The dictator stressed that Ukraine's threats to close Russian airspace, if voiced publicly, constitute "an act of state terrorism."

"Ukraine is asking for the resumption of negotiations and face-to-face meetings, but we do not negotiate with 'terrorists'," Putin said.

Read more: Putin on possibility of Russian strikes on Great Britain: "It’s secret, military secret"

At the same time, the Kremlin leader dismissed reports that Russia is preparing a new wave of mobilization after this month’s elections as "utter nonsense" and a disinformation campaign: "We want to end the war and achieve lasting peace... Russia is not targeting Ukraine’s leadership, as negotiators will be needed if they want to resolve the issue peacefully."

What led up to this?