Russian dictator Putin stated that any military facilities on Ukrainian territory—including British ones, if there are any—are legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces.

He made these remarks during a conversation with Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I can confirm once again: any military targets in Ukraine are legitimate targets for us—British ones, or any others," he said.

At the same time, the dictator expressed doubt that there are British military facilities on Ukrainian territory.

"Are there any British military facilities in Ukraine?" he asked. When a reporter clarified that the question was hypothetical, Putin replied, "If there are any, they will definitely be targeted."

When asked whether "British military-industrial facilities located on British territory" could become military targets, Putin replied, "That's a secret—a military secret."

Read more: Putin: Talks with Ukraine are currently "on hold"; Russia will launch large-scale attacks on energy sector

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ukraine is using British drones to carry out strikes deep inside Russia.

Subsequently, Moscow threatened the United Kingdom with "consequences" over reports that London had supplied drones to Kyiv for strikes on Russian territory. In response, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that Britain would continue to support Ukraine, just as it has done so far, and that this would not change.

What led up to this?