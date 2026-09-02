Putin: Talks with Ukraine are currently "on hold"; Russia will launch large-scale attacks on energy sector

Russian dictator Putin claims that peace talks with Ukraine have been put on hold. At the same time, he has threatened to launch intensified "large-scale strikes" against Ukraine’s energy sector.

He made these remarks to the Russian media following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, reports Censor.NET.

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On contacts with US intelligence agencies

The dictator stated that contacts between representatives of the Russian and US intelligence services take place on an ongoing basis, citing as an example the recent handover to the US of a US citizen who had been detained in Russia.

"Contacts always exist, they always have — even during the most difficult times of the Cold War — and they are taking place even more so now," Putin said.

Read more: Putin meets with Xi Jinping. Ukraine discussed "in passing" – Peskov

On the status of the negotiations

Responding to a question about a possible expansion of the circle of participants in the negotiations on Ukraine, Putin stated that Moscow is not opposed to involving additional parties, provided they are capable of making a genuine contribution to the process.

"We are in favour of the negotiations being substantive. If someone makes, or can make, a concrete contribution, we are all for it. The only thing we would not want is for everything to go round in circles pointlessly. But if anyone is able to bring something positive to this negotiation process, which is currently at a standstill to some extent, then generally speaking we have no objection," said the dictator.

Regarding the US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Putin stated that both are "always welcome guests" if they are able to make a positive contribution to the negotiations. According to him, the negotiations require experts, military personnel and diplomats.

Read more: Meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy and Trump is possible only to "formalise agreements", - Peskov

Order to strike energy infrastructure

Putin stated that he had instructed the Russian Armed Forces to launch massive retaliatory strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: "The Russian Armed Forces have been ordered to destroy Ukraine’s energy sector with massive strikes."

On the situation at the front

The Russian dictator claimed that Russian troops are stepping up the pace of their offensive in the combat zone, and that the liberation of the territory of the so-called ‘DPR’ is proceeding according to plan.

"I have no doubt that the enemy will crumble," Putin stated, adding that, allegedly, in August alone, 270 square kilometres and 15 settlements had come under the control of Russian troops. According to him, street fighting is already underway in Dobropillia, which he described as an important logistical hub. Putin claims that the Russian army is reportedly just 12 km away from the ring road in Sumy.

Read more: Russia is still waiting for Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for direct talks with Putin, - Peskov

On drones and the orca metaphor

Putin also stated that drones pose a serious challenge, which, he said, Russia is coping with.

Separately, the dictator explained to journalists his earlier metaphor about killer whales and bears.

"If anyone tries to drag us down the food chain, to eat us, to swallow us whole, they may get a taste of our teeth," said Putin.

Read more: Putin wants war to continue, but September could change lot, - Zelenskyy after talks with Witkoff and Kushner