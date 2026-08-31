Meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy and Trump is possible only to "formalise agreements", - Peskov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump would only be possible to "formalise agreements".
He made these remarks in comments to Russian propagandists, as quoted by TASS, reports Censor.NET.
Conditions for the summit
"Proposals to hold a Putin–Trump–Zelenskyy summit have been on the table for a long time. And you are well aware of our head of state’s position: such a meeting is only possible to consolidate existing agreements," said Peskov.
He stated that "agreements regarding Ukraine" cannot be a "primitive deal" and are a "complex process involving a huge number of details".
Furthermore, Putin’s spokesperson said that Russia allegedly "remains open to negotiations on Ukraine, but there are no preconditions as yet".
What led up to this
The day before, Axios, citing its own sources, reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe, during an undisclosed visit to Moscow, had put forward an initiative to hold a summit involving Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Vladimir Putin. The main aim of the potential talks is to find ways to end the war.
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