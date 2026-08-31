Putin wants war to continue, but September could change lot, - Zelenskyy after talks with Witkoff and Kushner

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a conversation with representatives of the US president, said that "September could change a lot" and that Ukraine and its partners must do everything possible to bring peace closer.

He said this during his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Drapatyi’s report and diplomacy

Zelenskyy said he had received reports from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) regarding Ukrainian deep strikes carried out in response to Russian attacks. According to him, Ukraine is preparing new steps.

The president said he had discussed in detail with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and the diplomatic team the measures planned for September.

According to the president, Ukraine already has very specific agreements with leaders at the political level, and these now need to be implemented at the level of ministries and enterprises of the respective countries.

Watch more: Zelenskyy confirmed long-range strikes on enemy airfield, oil refinery and UAV bases, and called on partners to exert pressure. VIDEO

Zelenskyy noted that this concerns Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, and the United States. In addition, he said that Kyiv has significant agreements with France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and other key partners.

Dialogue with the US and forcing Russia toward peace

He said he had spoken with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, special representatives of US President Donald Trump. According to Zelenskyy, they are preparing for meetings and corresponding communication with the Russian side, as well as for a visit to Ukraine.

In addition, according to the head of state, they discussed what could be done to push Russia toward ending the war.

"The mindset in Moscow, Putin’s mindset, must be appropriate — a mindset to end the war, not to keep fighting. Unfortunately, for now, all intelligence assessments — both ours and those of our partners — and all signals from Russia indicate that the Russian leader personally still wants war. Even though the overwhelming majority of his own society, incidentally, would agree to stop the war along the line of contact. We will see what the representatives of the American president can achieve. September could change a lot, and we and our partners must do everything to protect people, protect lives, and achieve peace," Zelenskyy added.

Watch more: Tu-95MS was struck by SSU ’Alfa’ soldiers in Engels, Russia, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO