Tu-95MS was struck by SSU ’Alfa’ soldiers in Engels, Russia, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber was hit in the Russian city of Engels.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Over the past 24 hours, soldiers of our Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region. It is 1,000 kilometres from the front line. We have also delivered our just responses to the Russian war in the Black Sea.



In Engels, Russia, soldiers from the SSU’s ‘Alfa’ unit struck a TU-95MS missile carrier. It is precisely these aircraft that are carrying out strikes on Ukraine," he noted.

See more: Drones attacked Bashkortostan: explosions were heard. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What led up to this?

As a reminder, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had previously confirmed an attack on the"Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in Yaroslavl.

It was also reported that the Engels district in the Saratov region was attacked by drones. Eyewitnesses report numerous explosions and the deployment of Russian air defence systems.

Read more: Ozon’s logistics centres in Adygea, Nevinnomyssk and Dagestan were attacked by drones. VIDEO+PHOTO