Airlines have already begun to cancel flights to Russian airports, - Zelenskyy

Some international airlines have already begun to cancel flights to Russian airports following Ukraine's announcement of a threat posed by UAVs in Russian airspace.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Flight Cancellations

"We are receiving reports that the first airlines have begun to cancel flights to Russian airports following our announcement about the drone threat that objectively exists in Russian airspace. This is the right, entirely logical response to the facts on the ground—to everything that is happening because of the war that Putin refuses to end. We must protect lives," said the head of state.

He noted that Ukraine has already officially informed international organizations and partners about the actual situation in Russian airspace.

Read more: Trump: Ukraine and Russia must end this "stupid war", there is "tremendous animosity" between them

What led up to it

As a reminder, on September 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed airlines, insurers, and anyone using key Russian airports, warning of the increasing danger in Russian airspace.