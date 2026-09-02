Ukraine formally notifies ICAO that Russian airspace is unsafe for civil aviation – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine has officially notified ICAO of the dangers of flying in Russian airspace and urged airlines to exercise caution.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"Ukraine has officially notified the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that Russian airspace is unsafe for civil aviation due to increased military activity. We urge everyone to avoid it.

"Russia is deliberately ignoring the existing threats caused by its aggression against Ukraine, which have already led to several incidents in recent years," the minister noted.

Sybiha stressed that amid Russia’s sharp escalation of its terror against Ukraine, its airspace is becoming increasingly dangerous.

"We have responsibly decided to notify ICAO, all airlines and governments of the need to exercise caution — even if Russia refuses to fulfil its duty to inform them. We want to prevent unintended incidents.

"War is coming home to Russia. Ukraine is exercising its inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter," he concluded.

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Background

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed airlines, insurers and everyone using key Russian airports. He said that Russian airspace would become unsafe for civilian flights and that "the Russian sky will effectively begin to close."

Dictator Putin called the statement "simply a bid for state terrorism."

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