More than 165 alleged sabotage incidents have been recorded in Germany since beginning of year

Since the beginning of 2026, German law enforcement agencies have recorded more than 165 cases of suspected sabotage, as well as 747 incidents involving suspicious drones flying over military facilities and critical infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Süddeutsche Zeitung, citing a confidential report from the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

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Germany is investigating cases of espionage

The document was prepared based on the results of the first few months of operation of the Joint Center for Protection Against Hybrid Threats (GAZ-Hybrid), which opened in Berlin in mid-June.

The identified threats included not only potential acts of sabotage and drone activity, but also instances of espionage.

The German Attorney General and state prosecutors have already opened 24 criminal cases involving espionage this year. Half of them relate to cyberattacks. Investigations are ongoing into another 40 suspected cases of cyberespionage.

In total, the police recorded 112 offenses related to espionage. More than 60 cases involved unauthorized photography and video recording of military facilities or equipment. In 26 incidents, law enforcement officials suspect espionage activities aimed at preparing acts of sabotage.

The highest number of such cases was recorded in Brandenburg—23; North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein—21 each; and Lower Saxony—15.

Hundreds of drones were detected flying over military facilities

Security agencies also recorded 747 instances of suspicious drones being detected. In total, there were 1,068 drone flights over critical infrastructure, military bases, and defense industry facilities.

Law enforcement officials rarely manage to apprehend drone operators.

Meanwhile, in July, a Moldovan citizen was detained in Bavaria who, according to investigators, used a drone to spy on a facility belonging to the defense contractor KNDS. Law enforcement officials believe he may have been acting on instructions from Russian intelligence agencies.

A security guard was attacked near the gas plant

The report also describes an incident that occurred on August 9 near the gas processing plant in Grosenknetten, Lower Saxony.

A security guard at the facility tried to identify the operators of the drones he had spotted. Near the fence, he came across two unknown men wearing balaclavas.

The assailants slammed the man's head against the hood of a car and then fled. Law enforcement was unable to locate them.

Read more: After Russian attack in Leipzig, Germany prepares transfer of thousands of strike drones and increased intelligence to Ukraine