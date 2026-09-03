After Russian attack in Leipzig, Germany prepares transfer of thousands of strike drones and increased intelligence to Ukraine

Germany is preparing to significantly expand its military support for Ukraine after Berlin linked Russia to the drone incident at the Leipzig/Halle Airport. As early as September, Kyiv could receive thousands of attack drones and missiles for the IRIS-T air defense systems, and cooperation between Ukrainian and German intelligence agencies is expected to become closer.

According to Censor.NET, citing Der Spiegel, sources in German government circles told the publication about this.

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Thousands of strike drones and missiles for IRIS-T

According to the publication, the German government plans to deliver thousands of attack drones to Ukraine as early as September, as well as missiles for the IRIS-T air defense systems.

At the same time, Berlin is seeking to deepen cooperation between German and Ukrainian intelligence services.

In particular, the German government is considering the possibility of continuing to assist Ukraine in gathering target coordinates for counterattacks against Russia.

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There are calls to allow German intelligence to conduct active operations

At the same time, Germany is preparing to expand the powers of its intelligence agencies. This fall, the Bundestag is set to consider a bill that would allow them to take "active measures" in response to attacks.

According to *Der Spiegel*, agents of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) will be able to infiltrate attackers' computers and servers and delete stolen data.

It also provides for the possibility of interfering with supply chains—specifically, by substituting components destined for hostile states.

In the event of a particularly serious threat, the BND may be authorized to hack into the IT systems of facilities such as drone manufacturing plants or chemical weapons laboratories in order to sabotage their operations.

Berlin is preparing to put additional pressure on Russia

At the same time, the German government plans to push for a tougher sanctions policy against Russia at the European Union level.

Among the measures are increased pressure on Russia's "shadow fleet," new restrictive measures, and stricter controls on the entry of Russian citizens into the EU.

These steps will complement the measures already announced by Germany, including the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the "Russian House" in Berlin.

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