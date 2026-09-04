Two police officers were killed and another wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region as result of attacks by Russian Federation. PHOTO

Since the evening of 3 September, Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times using drones and artillery. Two people were killed and another was injured as a result of the shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

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This was reported by the regional military administration.

Two police officers killed in Pavlohrad district

In the Bohdanivska community of Pavlohrad district, Russian forces attacked the area with a drone. Two police officers were killed in the strike.

Another law enforcement officer was injured. He is currently in hospital in a serious condition.

The attack caused a fire. A business premises and a service vehicle were also damaged.

The regional military administration has expressed its condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased police officers.

Businesses and a secondary school damaged in the Nikopol district

Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. The communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk and Pokrovsk were hit.

The shelling caused fires. A secondary school, a food warehouse and a business were damaged.

Details of the consequences of the enemy attacks are being clarified.

Read more: Russian Federation attack on Dnipro: "Banderol" strike destroyed "Nova Poshta" depot and branch; one person was killed and others were wounded





