Russian Federation attack on Dnipro: "Banderol" strike destroyed "Nova Poshta" depot and branch; one person was killed and others were wounded

Today, September 3, a Russian "Banderol" drone missile destroyed a "Nova Poshta" depot and branch in Dnipro, resulting in casualties.

The company reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the attack

"The enemy has once again attacked civilian logistics infrastructure and taken the life of our colleague. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The company is in contact with the family and is providing all necessary assistance," the statement reads.

It was also reported that five employees sustained shrapnel wounds of varying severity. They are receiving the necessary medical care and are conscious.

Read more: Most warehouses were damaged by Russian strikes in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - Vysotskyi

Information about shipments

It is noted that cleanup efforts are ongoing. Detailed information regarding the damaged shipment will be provided shortly.

"If your shipment was destroyed as a result of the attack, "Nova Poshta" will compensate you for the declared value. A backup logistics plan has already been launched to minimize potential delivery delays," the company added.

Read more: Occupiers strike supermarket in Pavlohrad: 17-year-old boy killed, seven injured, three in serious condition. VIDEO

What preceded it

It was previously reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro on the afternoon of September 3. According to preliminary reports, the city was attacked with a "Banderol" loitering munition. It is known that a fire broke out in the suburbs, killing one person and injuring eight others.