Russian Federation attack on Dnipro: "Banderol" strike destroyed "Nova Poshta" depot and branch; one person was killed and others were wounded
Today, September 3, a Russian "Banderol" drone missile destroyed a "Nova Poshta" depot and branch in Dnipro, resulting in casualties.
The company reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of the attack
"The enemy has once again attacked civilian logistics infrastructure and taken the life of our colleague. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The company is in contact with the family and is providing all necessary assistance," the statement reads.
It was also reported that five employees sustained shrapnel wounds of varying severity. They are receiving the necessary medical care and are conscious.
Information about shipments
It is noted that cleanup efforts are ongoing. Detailed information regarding the damaged shipment will be provided shortly.
"If your shipment was destroyed as a result of the attack, "Nova Poshta" will compensate you for the declared value. A backup logistics plan has already been launched to minimize potential delivery delays," the company added.
What preceded it
It was previously reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro on the afternoon of September 3. According to preliminary reports, the city was attacked with a "Banderol" loitering munition. It is known that a fire broke out in the suburbs, killing one person and injuring eight others.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password