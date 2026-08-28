Occupiers strike supermarket in Pavlohrad: 17-year-old boy killed, seven injured, three in serious condition. VIDEO

Today, 28 August, Russian troops struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in injuries.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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See more: Ruscists strike Pavlohrad: Shopping centre on fire, 8 injured (updated). PHOTOS

What is known

According to the report, a fire broke out as a result of the attack.

Two people were initially reported injured. It later became known that the number of people injured in the enemy attack on Pavlohrad had risen to four. Three of them were reported to be in serious condition.

Updated information

The head of the Regional Military Administration later reported that a home improvement supermarket had caught fire in Pavlohrad. A private house was also damaged.

Seven people were injured. Two women aged 20 and 56 and a 69-year-old man were hospitalised in serious condition. Four other women are receiving outpatient treatment.

Hanzha subsequently reported that one person who was inside the home improvement supermarket in Pavlohrad had not been heard from.

"The enemy attack on Pavlohrad claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," he wrote later.

Strikes across region

Throughout the day, the enemy attacked four districts of the region more than 20 times using drones, artillery and an aerial bomb.

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack. A block of flats and a car were damaged. A 41-year-old woman was injured. She is in hospital in moderate condition.

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy targeted the Vasylkivka and Mykolaivka communities. Private homes were damaged.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians struck the Zelenodolsk community. Infrastructure was damaged.

See more: Enemy struck Dnipro: fire broke out. Child was injured in region. PHOTOS