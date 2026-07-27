Enemy struck Dnipro: fire broke out. Child was injured in region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, using drones, artillery and guided aerial bombs. On the morning of 27 July, the occupying forces launched an attack on Dnipro. The attack caused a fire on the grounds of a private residence.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

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According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the shockwave shattered windows in several high-rise buildings in the regional capital.

Cars and a shop were also damaged.

Information regarding possible casualties is currently being verified. Emergency services are working at the scene to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike.





A 6-year-old boy was injured in the Nikopol district

The Nikopol district was the hardest hit over the past 24 hours. Nikopol and the Marhanets community came under attack.

Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a 6-year-old boy. A 59-year-old woman was also injured and will receive outpatient treatment.

The occupiers damaged a nursery, infrastructure facilities, blocks of flats and private homes, as well as a bread kiosk.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, a secondary school and a business were damaged

In the Synelnykivskyi district, Russian troops carried out strikes on the district centre and the Vasylkivska and Dubovykivska communities.

As a result of the attacks, a secondary school building, a business and a private residential house were damaged.

A fire broke out in Pavlohrad

A fire broke out in Pavlohrad following a Russian attack.

Details regarding the extent of the damage and other possible consequences are being clarified.

See more: KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia: 67-year-old man has died, search for people trapped under rubble continues. VIDEO+PHOTOS





