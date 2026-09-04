Russia is launching most attacks in Pokrovsk and Konstiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

On September 3, 240 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian occupiers were recorded along the front lines.

This is stated in a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 100 airstrikes, during which it dropped 294 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,334 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,048 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

In the Sumy region, the settlements of Korenok, Pysarivka, Bachivsk, Ulanove, and Sukhodil came under enemy artillery fire. In addition, the areas surrounding the settlements of Tovstodubove, Esman, Sadky, and Ivolzhanske were targeted by airstrikes.

Enemy damage

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck four areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, three artillery systems, three drone control centers, and one command and observation post.

Read more: Enemy advances near Holubivka and Stupochky in Donetsk region – DeepState

Combat operations

Over the past day, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the direction of Bachivsk.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 22 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Lyman, Starytsia, and Vilcha, as well as in the directions of Okhrimivka and Bochkove.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched a single attack toward Bohuslavka.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched 11 attacks in the areas of Lyman and Dibrova, as well as in the directions of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Novoiegorivka, Novoselivka, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out ten assaults in the areas of Kalenyky and Ozerne, as well as in the direction of Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assaults over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 24 attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, and Raiske, as well as in the directions of Novohryhorivka, Novopavlivka, and Pavlivka.

The highest number of assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where our defenders repelled 38 attacks. The enemy was active in the areas of Bilytske, Serhiivka, Udachne, and Molodetske, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Novyi Donbas, Svitle, Vilne, Sofiivka, Toretske, Pryiut, Shevchenko, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out two attacks toward the settlements of Rybne and Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched seven attacks toward Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the Orikhiv and Prymorske areas.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive formations were detected.

Read more: More than 950 occupiers’ tanks and armoured vehicles struck during summer – General Staff