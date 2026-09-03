ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14801 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
367 0

Enemy advances near Holubivka and Stupochky in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian troops have advanced in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the DeepState monitoring project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Occupiers’ advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Holubivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Stupochky (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

Russian forces advance near two near twotwo near two settlements in Donetsk region

Russian forces advance near two near twotwo near two settlements in Donetsk region

Read more: Russians advance near Bilytske in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (6174) military actions (3588) Kramatorskyy district (1144) Stupochky (9) Holubivka (1) DeepState (552)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 