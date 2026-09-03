Enemy advances near Holubivka and Stupochky in Donetsk region – DeepState
Russian troops have advanced in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the DeepState monitoring project.
Occupiers’ advance
"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Holubivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Stupochky (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.
Updated maps
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