Enemy advances near Holubivka and Stupochky in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian troops have advanced in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the DeepState monitoring project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Occupiers’ advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Holubivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Stupochky (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

Read more: Russians advance near Bilytske in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP