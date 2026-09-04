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News Hostilities in Kharkiv region
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Russians are trying to expand zone of control in Kharkiv region, but are suffering heavy losses, - SBS

У Вовчанську не залишилося жодного вцілілого будинку

Russian troops have been stepping up their activities for about a week within the Vovchanska community in the Kharkiv region. The occupiers are launching attacks from Russian territory, attempting to find weaknesses in the Ukrainian defenses and infiltrate the area in small infantry groups.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine, spoke about this on the "We Are Ukraine" program.

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In recent days, Russian forces have stepped up their activity in the Vovchanska community area. They are launching attacks from Russian territory, "testing" Ukrainian defenses, and attempting to infiltrate the area in small infantry groups.

"I don't rule out the possibility that the enemy expects to make significant gains. At the same time, it has not been able to achieve any major successes during this entire period," said the State Border Guard Service spokesperson.

The Russians are suffering heavy losses

Demchenko emphasized that attempts by Russian troops to advance are not yielding the expected results.

According to him, the occupiers are suffering significant losses in terms of killed and wounded. Some Russian servicemen are also being taken prisoner.

Read more: Russia is launching most attacks in Pokrovsk and Konstiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

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military actions (3591) Vovchansk (332) Kharkiv region (1942) Chuhuyivskyy district (262)
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