Russian strike on Kyiv on September 3: number of casualties rises to 14

Over the past 24 hours in Kyiv, debris from drones was reported to have fallen in four districts of the capital as a result of a Russian attack. Fourteen people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl.

According to Censor.NET, the Kyiv City Military Administration reports this.

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Debris from Russian drones was reported to have fallen in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

As a result of the attack, debris fell, in particular, onto the roadway and an open area. This caused damage to vehicles and a residential building.

Among the victims is a 12-year-old girl

In total, 14 people were injured in the Russian attack. Among them was a 12-year-old child.

In the Holosiivskyi District, at 7-A Heroiv Mariupolia Street, a relief center has been set up to assist residents whose homes or property were damaged by the strike.

Emergency and relevant city services continue to work at the sites where debris has fallen.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Attack on Kyiv: No fatalities confirmed; number of injured rises to 13