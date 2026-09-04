Occupiers attacked energy sector in four regions: network restrictions are possible in Odesa region, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions have been left without power.

The Ministry of Energy provided an update on the current situation in Ukraine's power grid as of September 4, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, restoration work is continuing wherever the security situation allows.

The Situation in the Odesa Region

Last night, the enemy once again attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region. Grid restrictions may be implemented to prevent equipment overload and emergencies. Energy workers are doing everything they can to restore the damaged equipment to operation as quickly as possible.

Read more: Russian strikes again damage power system: consumers in five regions are without electricity, restrictions are in effect in Odesa region

No restrictions are expected

The Ministry of Energy added that no restrictions are currently expected. For information on any changes to the power supply, please check the official websites of the distribution system operators.

"We ask that, if possible, you shift your peak electricity consumption to daytime hours—from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.—and limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the power grid," the ministry added.