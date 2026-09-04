State Bureau of Investigation denied information about transfer of data of SSU employees to Russian side

The State Bureau of Investigations denied reports that personal data of SSU employees had allegedly been transferred to Russia and announced the launch of an investigation into the dissemination of this data

The Bureau's press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Telegram channels reported that the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) allegedly handed over the personal data of SSU employees to the Russian side.

"The State Bureau of Investigation did not provide representatives of the Russian side with any information regarding employees of Ukrainian special services. The claim that SBI Director Oleksii Sukhachov allegedly instructed Bureau employees to provide such information to the Russian side is also untrue.



The dissemination of unsubstantiated and false accusations is a deliberate attempt to discredit the State Bureau of Investigations and its leadership directly," the statement reads.

See more: Shootout between SSU and DIU: two servicemen served notices of suspicion – SBI. PHOTO

At the same time, they noted that, following the disclosure of law enforcement officers’ personal data, the relevant information had been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations and a pretrial investigation had been launched.

"Law enforcement officials are investigating the source of the information in question and how it was disseminated, as well as all the circumstances surrounding its disclosure.



The State Bureau of Investigation emphasizes: any attempts to use the personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers to discredit them, pose a threat to their safety, or disclose information to third parties will be subject to appropriate legal action," the statement concluded.