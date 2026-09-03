Shootout between SSU and DIU: two servicemen served notices of suspicion – SBI. PHOTO

The State Bureau of Investigation has launched a pre-trial investigation into the circumstances of a conflict between officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) that occurred in one of Kyiv’s districts on 1-2 September.

The SBI press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

The information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 365, Part 3 of Article 345, and Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — abuse of authority or official powers by a law enforcement officer, threats or violence against a law enforcement officer, and an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer.

Two participants in the incident have been served notices of suspicion over the use of firearms:

an SSU officer under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

a DIU serviceman under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

SBI officers are establishing all the circumstances, including those that preceded the incident, which occurred in one of Kyiv’s residential districts on 1-2 September. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Defence Intelligence has spoken out about disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Military Intelligence





Shootout between SSU and DIU in Kyiv

Russian Volunteer Corps deputy commander Stepan Kaplunov was abducted near his home several days ago. The Russian Volunteer Corps said it still did not know his whereabouts.

The RVC added that it was closely monitoring everything that was happening.

At the same time, Russian Volunteer Corps founder and commander Denis Kapustin told Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.

On 2 September, reports emerged of a shootout in Kyiv. Media outlets reported that it involved a conflict between the DIU and SSU and was somehow connected to Kaplunov’s disappearance.

The SSU said that, together with the DIU, it had prevented a terrorist attack being prepared by Russia’s FSB against one of the leaders of a Russian opposition political national movement who had arrived in Ukraine.

The Security Service said that SSU operatives had come under an armed attack during investigative actions in the FSB terrorist attack case.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later commented on the shootout between individual SSU and DIU units that occurred in Kyiv on 2 September.

Watch more: Shooting between DIU and SSU. EXCLUSIVE VIDEO